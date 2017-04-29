Register
08:33 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Trump's Attempts to Challenge Power Structure in US His 'Biggest Achievements'

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6902

    Despite failing to change America's foreign policy in the first 100 days of presidency, Donald Trump managed to challenge he existing power structure in his own party, analysts observed.

    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    ‘Buffoonery on Steroids’: Analyzing Trump’s First 100 Days as President
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has defied the Republican Party’s old leaders in his struggle to implement policies during his first hundred days in power, analysts told Sputnik.

    "[T]he biggest achievement of Trump’s first 100 days has been his… attempts to challenge the existing power structure in his own party, in the Congress, among the executive branch agencies and… the national security state," retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski said.

    Kwiatkowski assessed Trump as being more successful in pursuing his agenda than the US mainstream media had given him credit for.

    "I would give him a 60 percent so far. On immigration, he has attempted to restrict it on national security grounds and demanded illegal aliens be dealt with firmly according to existing law. He has attempted to eliminate federal funding to sanctuary cities," she stated.

    However, Kwiatkowski cautioned that Trump remained naive and credulous in dealing with senior generals.

    "Trump seems to think that the flag officer corps alive today is apolitical and devoted to the US Constitution, and in general this has not been true for several decades," she noted.

    Hurricane Trump Came Ashore 100 Days Ago: How Much Damage?
    This naivete was reflected in Trump’s appointments in the departments of Justice, Defense, State and Homeland Security, Kwiatkowski pointed out.

    "These advisors are not serving the President as well as they might and most of them do not share… his America First and non-interventionist campaign promises… [U]nitl he gets the right advisors and appointees in these areas, he will continue to disappoint his voters, and will open himself for political attack," she said.

    Trump was certain to face major problems with both political parties in Congress, Kwiatkowski predicted.

    "The Republican-dominated Congress will ally with the mainstream Democratic minority to prevent spending cuts or tax reform. Trump… will face monumental opposition in Congress. His allies on the budget in Congress are not his allies on the war-making side," she observed.

    Trump may have to reassess his national security team and replace senior figures on it, Kwiatkowski warned.

    "If President Trump, in trying to make sense of his responsibilities in coming months, realizes that some of his security state appointments and their staffs are not his allies, he may replace them abruptly… If he fails to drain a part of the swamp, he will be a one-term president," she said.

    Foreign affairs analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare agreed that so far Trump had been co-opted by the US establishment rather than changing or replacing it.

    "The thing that stands out most about Trump's first 100 days is the degree of continuity with the previous administration. Foreign policy is largely unchanged… Relations with Russia are as lousy as they were under Obama, if not worse, NATO is still intact," he said.

    The deep state continued to set the direction of US foreign and security policies, Lazare concluded.

    Related:

    Over 100 Civil Rights Groups Urge US Senate to Reject Trump Supreme Court Pick
    Putin, Trump Named Among 100 Most Influential People in 2017 - Time Magazine
    Trump Has Lowest Rating in First 100 Days Than Any US President Since 1945
    Tags:
    power, challenge, Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok