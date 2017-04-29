Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017

    Trump's Reforms in First 100 Days: 'No New Major Laws Have Been Passed'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    15410

    Despite promising a packed legislative agenda for his presidency, Donald Trump failed to push through any major law during his first 100 days in office, former European Union consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has gotten off to a far slower start to his a term of office than the whirlwind of legislation and executive actions he had hoped to implement, Paolo von Schirach said.

    "Well, except for some significant executive orders… not much has happened, so far," Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Economics at BAU International University in Washington, said.

    A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President outside the U.S. embassy in London, Britain January 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Trump 'Can Take Credit' for Creating 'Large-Scale' Revolts Across US in First 100 Days
    During his election campaign, Trump had promised a packed legislative agenda for his presidency, including the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, major tax reform, radical immigration reform and renegotiated trade agreements with China, Mexico and Japan, Schirach recalled.

    On Wednesday, the administration announced that it will propose a major tax overhaul package, including the drastic reduction from 35 percent to 15 percent of corporate tax rates, but it was by no means clear that Congress would approve the plan, Schirach noted.

    "This is not the final legislative proposal. And, in any event, whatever Trump proposes will have to be approved by a bitterly divided Congress; by no means a sure thing," he said.

    Trump’s legislative record was still non-existent, Schirach pointed out.

    "Bottom line, so far no new major laws have been passed. Likewise, there are no outlines of new trade agreements with America’s major trading partners," he said.

    Trump needed to improve this record to satisfy his domestic political base, Schirach observed.

    "It is clear that President Trump needs some big victories to please his voters, first and foremost a new health care law, and tax reform," he stated.

    Trump had already abandoned the foreign and defense policy radicalism he had repeatedly promoted during his election campaign, Schirach said.

    "The record so far shows a much more traditional approach. No, NATO is not obsolete, we are now told by Trump administration key national security policy-makers," he added.

    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    ‘Buffoonery on Steroids’: Analyzing Trump’s First 100 Days as President
    Trump had also quietly embraced the policies pursued by the previous Obama administration in the Middle East, Schirach also noted.

    "Regarding the Middle East, the U.S. led coalition is still fighting the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria. But we do not detect any brand new strategy aimed at bringing this conflict to a quick resolution," he said.

    On other major security issues, Trump simply was continuing old Obama era policies, Schirach remarked.

    "America continues to train Iraqi forces; the US military is still helping the Afghan military; Secretary of Defense [James] Mattis just toured the Middle East in order to reassure Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other countries that America is not pulling out of the region. Nothing new on Iran," he noted.

    While the Trump team was expressing tough language on North Korea and its nuclear program, so far, no new policy action had been announced regarding North Korea.

    Tags:
    presidency, reform, Donald Trump, United States
