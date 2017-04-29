US Military Orders 130 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters Costing $1.3 Billion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a more than $1.3 billion US Navy contract to provide another 130 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and other customers.
The contract also provides long-lead time materials, parts, components and effort for 110 Lot 13 and 14 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the non-US participants and foreign military sales customers, the Defense Department added.
Work on the contract will be performed in various US locations, in the United Kingdom and Japan, and is expected to be completed in December 2018, the announcement added.
