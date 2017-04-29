US Military Orders 130 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters Costing $1.3 Billion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a more than $1.3 billion US Navy contract to provide another 130 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and other customers.

Samuel King Jr./ for U.S. Air Force US F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Bulgaria (Bringing Peace and Security, of Course)

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is being awarded a… $1,377 million… contract for… 130 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-US Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales customers," the announcement said on Friday.

The contract also provides long-lead time materials, parts, components and effort for 110 Lot 13 and 14 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the non-US participants and foreign military sales customers, the Defense Department added.

Work on the contract will be performed in various US locations, in the United Kingdom and Japan, and is expected to be completed in December 2018, the announcement added.