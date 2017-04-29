Trump: Draft of New Healthcare Reform Bill Could be Ready by Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressional Republicans may possibly have a new healthcare reform draft prepared as early as next week, President Donald Trump said in an interview.

"I believe they’re going to get it done… I think maybe next week sometime," Trump told Fox News on Friday evening.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite

Trump stated he is confident US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and the congressional Freedom Caucus will finish the job of passing a new healthcare reform bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

However, Trump noted he is disappointed healthcare reform has not progressed more quickly.

Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed in March in the House of Representatives as they did not secure any support from congressional Democrats, but faced opposition from conservative Republicans in the Freedom Caucus.