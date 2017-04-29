Lockheed Martin Wins New Engineering Order for Trident II Sub-Launched Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin Space Systems is being awarded a $64.6 million US Navy contract for engineering services to support of the submarine-launched D5 Trident II nuclear-armed missile system, the release read.

© Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso US Completes Series of Four Trident II Submarine-Launched Missile Tests

"Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company [of] Sunnyvale, California is being awarded a $64.6 million… contract for engineering services to support Common Missile Compartment-Strategic Weapon Systems integration," the announcement stated on Friday.

The contract also covers the development of a special test vehicle and the development and first article production of shipboard equipment for the D5 missile system, the Defense Department explained.

The maximum value of this contract, including the base items and two-year options, if exercised will amount to $94.1 million, the announcement added.