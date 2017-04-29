Lawmakers Say Trump's Immigration Orders Stop Non-Natives From Reporting Crime

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The letter mentioned Trump’s orders Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States and Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements.

"The executive orders… endanger longstanding US protections for immigrant victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other crimes; reduce the likelihood that victims will report crimes that they experience or witness," the letter stated on Friday.

The letter was supported by 32 members of the House of Representatives.

The letter added that the executive orders give abusers control over an immigrant’s ability to gain immigration status. An abusive individual may threaten to expose immigrant victims to immigrant enforcement if they seek help from authorities.

The lawmakers asked for a detailed report of the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement policies and urged the department to consider the impact changes in policy have on immigrant victims of violence.