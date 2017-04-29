Register
    A file picture taken in Brest harbor, western France, on September 21, 2004, shows the Vepr Russian nuclear submarine of the Project 971 Shchuka-B type, or Akula-class (Shark) by NATO classification , the same type as the Nerpa Russian nuclear submarine

    Akula-II Class Vepr Nuclear Attack Sub to Rejoin Russian Navy by End of 2017

    A modernized Russian Vepr nuclear sub will rejoin the country's navy by the year end, a Russian navy spokesman announced Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Akula-II class (Project 971) Vepr nuclear-powered attack submarine will rejoin the Russian navy after overhaul by the end of 2017, navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said.

    "As part of the program to maintain the technical potential of nuclear submarines of existing projects at a proper level, the Nerpa shipyard, a subsidiary of the Zvezdochka Ship Repair Center, will deliver the Vepr nuclear attack submarine to the navy submarine force by the end of 2017," Dygalo said in a statement.

    "…a wide range of works has been performed to restore the technical readiness of the sub and to update its on-board systems and mechanisms. After the tests, the Vepr nuclear submarine will continue fulfilling its mission as part of the Northern Fleet's submarine force," the statement said.

    The Vepr was launched in December 1994 and commissioned on November 25, 1995.

