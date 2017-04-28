Register
23:28 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Fox News Headquarters

    Federal Probe Into Fox News’ Harassment Settlements, Racial Culture Expands

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7810

    The Department of Justice’s federal probe of the business practices at Fox News has been joined by financial crimes experts at the United States Postal Inspection Service.

    The investigation has now been widened to include mail fraud and wire fraud cases. According to a report released on Thursday evening by CNN, the agencies have been interviewing both former and current staff of the network.

    O’Reilly may be guilty of bragging for years about his reporting from a war zone that he may never have set foot in.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Fox News Drops Bill O’Reilly Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

    In February, it was reported that there was an investigation into whether or not the company was required to inform shareholders of payouts related to legal settlements of sexual harassment claims against then-Fox CEO Roger Ailes.

    Ailes was ousted from the network shortly after.

    Earlier this month, the network’s top host, Bill O’Reilly, was also fired, after the New York Times revealed millions of dollars in settlements had been paid out to five women who had accused the right-wing firebrand of sexual harassment.

    Since then, more women have come forward.

    According to the new report from CNN, payouts aren’t the only thing the network is under investigation for, however.

    “Investigators have been probing possible misconduct by Fox News personnel and asking questions about the overall environment at the network,” CNN reports.

    Tamara Holder
    Fox News/Youtube
    Fox News Settles Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit for $2.5 Million
    There are currently nine employees suing the network, claiming racial harassment.

    The employees allege that there is a pattern of “top-down racial harassment” in Fox’s payroll department.

    The original lawsuit was brought on by Fox News’ manager for credit collectors, Monica Douglas, who claimed that she was subjected to racist comments for years, and that network executives knew about the abuse but ignored it.

    Douglas alleged in her suit that former comptroller Judy Slater expressed “an unwillingness to even be near black people.” The complaint added that racially charged comments by Slater included “suggestions that black men were ‘women beaters’ and that black people wanted to physically harm white people.”

    Slater was fired from the network last month, and the network issued a statement saying that they “took the appropriate action in investigating and firing Ms. Slater within two weeks of this being brought to our attention.”

    Related:

    Fox News: More Employees Sue Network Over Racial Harassment
    Fox News Loved Trump’s Afghan Bomb So Much They Made a Music Video About It
    Fox News Refutes Rumors of O’Reilly Removal Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
    Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly Under Investigation in Sex Harassment Scandal
    Fox News Host Offers No Apology for Remarks About Putin, Says Check Back in 2023
    Tags:
    Sexual Harassment, Department of Justice, Fox News, Gretchen Carlson, Bill O'Reilly, Roger Ailes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok