White House Claims on Flynn Security Clearance ‘Absurd Blame Game’ - Obama Aide

Psaki was White House Director of Communications in former President Barack Obama’s administration.
"The responsibility in vetting [Flynn] belongs on the incoming administration," Psaki said in an interview with CNN. "Clearly that wasn’t done. So this is kind of an absurd blame game here."
"These decisions are not made by political appointees like myself. They’re made by career officials who serve through decades of different administrations with different presidents at the helm," Psaki explained.
Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed that he misled White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. His communications with the Russian Ambassador to the United States ahead of Trump’s inauguration is the subject of several Congressional investigations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)