White House Claims on Flynn Security Clearance ‘Absurd Blame Game’ - Obama Aide

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA White House Says Obama Issued Flynn's Clearance Knowing About 2015 Russia Trip

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Attempts by members of US President Donald Trump’s administration to sidestep the controversy over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn by blaming the previous administration are absurd, former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki was White House Director of Communications in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

"The responsibility in vetting [Flynn] belongs on the incoming administration," Psaki said in an interview with CNN. "Clearly that wasn’t done. So this is kind of an absurd blame game here."

© AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke Resuming the Witch Hunt: Flynn Accused of Secretly Taking Payments from Russia

On Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Flynn had received his security clearance from the Obama administration.

"These decisions are not made by political appointees like myself. They’re made by career officials who serve through decades of different administrations with different presidents at the helm," Psaki explained.

Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed that he misled White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. His communications with the Russian Ambassador to the United States ahead of Trump’s inauguration is the subject of several Congressional investigations.