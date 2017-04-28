US Senate Unanimously Passes Short-Term Funding to Prevent Gov't Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate passed by unanimous consent on Friday a short-term funding measure that will prevent a government shutdown, an official with the US Senate Press Gallery told Sputnik on Friday.

"They [senators] passed it by unanimous consent," the official stated.

© REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez Government Shutdown Looms as Trump Demands Funds for His Border Wall

The Senate passed the measure shortly after the US House of Representatives voted 382-30 in favor of the legislation.

The measure will give Congress one week to work out a funding deal or pass another continuing resolution to temporarily extend US government funding at current levels.

Without a deal, the current funding for US government agencies and departments would have run out at midnight on Friday.