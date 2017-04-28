Pence Swears in 'Right Man' Alexander Acosta as 27th US Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Vice President swore in on Friday former federal prosecutor and National Labor Relations Board member Alexander Acosta as the 27th Secretary of Labor.

"[President Donald Trump] has picked a world class cabinet, which we're adding to today," Pence said during the ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. "Alex Acosta is the right man at the right time to lead the Department of Labor."

Acosta, who served as a member of the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor under former President George W. Bush, was nominated by Trump after his first choice, executive Andrew Puzder, withdrew from consideration.