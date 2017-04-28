Register
28 April 2017
    #First100Days: US Under Trump 'Really, Really Divided' - Reagan's Adviser

    US
    The United States is now "really divided" and is undergoing "a very confused period of time". It will be difficult to move forward right now, former unofficial adviser to Ronald Reagan Suzanne Massie told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has become even more split and is very confused after the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Russia specialist and former unofficial adviser to Ronald Reagan Suzanne Massie told Sputnik.

    "The country is now really, really divided, and that is going to be very difficult to put it back together," Massie, who is a writer and independent expert, said. "The United States is in a very confused period of time, and it will be very hard to move forward right now."

    April 29 will mark Trump’s 100th day in office after being inaugurated on January 20.

    When asked to comment on what has been achieved by the Trump administration, Massie asnwered that there has been a "disappointment."

    "Besides, where I am from [the US state of Maine], we are very upset about naming a man for the Environmental Protection [Agency] who doesn’t believe in earth warming. We don’t approve it at all," she added.

    Aftermath of US missile attack on Ash Sha'irat airbase in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Attack on Syria Casts Doubt on Trump's Pledge to Fight Daesh - Moscow
    Massie operated as an unofficial advisor to President Reagan as a backchannel to the Soviet Union from 1984-1988. During her service, Massie shared with Reagan her extensive knowledge of Russian culture and people, helped him prepare for the meetings with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and contributed to ending of the Cold War between the two countries.

    The writer believes that if it was Reagan right now, the relations between Moscow and Washington would not have deteriorated that much.

    "Very important thing is that Gorbachev and Reagan had respect for each other," she explained. "Reagan did not look down at him or attack him just because he was the head of Russia. Reagan really wanted to create peace."

    Massie noted that if she were invited to the Oval office and could advise to Trump, she would tell him that he should stick to the words said during the campaign.

    "He said that Russia is very important to us for a number of reasons and I would try to restore that relationship as quickly as possible," she stated. "We should resolve the differences between our countries because we do need each other."

    On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement praising Trump's "historic accomplishments" during the first 100 days of his presidency.

    According to the White House, Trump has signed more Congressional Review Act resolutions, approved more executive orders and worked with Congress to enact more laws than any other US president has done during his first few months as president.

