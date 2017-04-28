Register
15:53 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017

    Despite His Extremely Low Ratings, Trump is 'Still More Popular Than Congress'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    111401

    Saturday is going to mark the 100th day in office of the 45th US President Donald Trump, who, according to recent polls, enjoys the lowest support in modern history. Social and foreign affairs scientists told Sputnik why the US leader's popularity is so low and what risks it poses to the country.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    #First100Days: Trump Has Taken Measures to Put US 'Much Closer to War'
    US President Donald Trump is approaching his hundredth day in office with the lowest ratings of any President in modern history. This is according to polls by ABC and the Washington Post released on Sunday.

    The polls indicated that Trump’s approval rating stood at 42 percent, the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency dating back to Dwight Eisenhower. In spite of this low score, the polls also suggested that almost all of those who supported him last year would do so again.

    Only two per cent of self-reported voters said they regretted their decision. In contrast, only 85 percent of those who cast their vote for Clinton would back her again.

    The difference in support signifies that in case of a hypothetical rematch Trump would still beat Clinton.

    At the same time, the release showed that 67 percent of the respondents believe that the Democratic Party was out of touch with the concerns of most Americans. The corresponding number for the Republican Party was 62 percent.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Thomas Whalen, an associate professor of social science at Boston University and author of “JFK and His Enemies: A Portrait of Power.”

    "He is a victim of his own campaign rhetoric. He promised a lot and a lot of people, even his own supporters, now question whether he is actually delivering," he told Sputnik.

    He cited as an example Trump's promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, revolutionizing the entire US national care system. He promised major tax reforms. He promised to bring back jobs to the "Rust Belt" states in Middle America. With regards to the legislation, he promised a huge infrastructure program. However it is going nowhere in Congress.

    "His own party is his biggest obstacle. Given the majority the Republicans enjoy in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, it would be an easy task to push his program through. But it is just a sheer disappointment in terms that he has not followed through on his campaign rhetoric, "Whalen said.

    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington, US, March 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Achieved More in First 100 Days Than Media Gave Him Credit For
    Donald Trump won not as a Republican or a Democrat, he ran as an outsider, the social scientist further explained. And prior to Trump's ascendancy to the presidency, the country and the Congress have been in a state of political deadlock for over a decade. They wanted someone as president who would break this deadlock, who would get things done. Even though his ratings are low, they are still better than those of the Congress, those of the Democrats and Republicans in Congress, he said.

    "It tells you a lot about the state of politics in the US. The system is broken. There is really not a lot of faith in our legislative process," he stated.

    Commenting on why, in case of a hypothetical rematch, Trump would nonetheless win over Clinton, Whalen said that a lot of the Democratic party is just disappointed. They thought it was a "no lose " situation for Clinton, it would be an easy win.

    Looking back retrospective they realize a lot of mistakes Hillary Clinton made, for example ignoring a huge swathe of working class voters in the Midwest, in the key swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

    "The blame game has begun in the Democratic party now. That is why you see that a lot of Democrats would not vote for her now, they do not want to see a "Clinton revival," he said.

    "In politics, winning cures everything, If you win, everyone supports you, it's the so-called "bandwagon effect." But if you lose in such a really close but really heartbreaking way that Hillary Clinton did, you are going to see a lot of people jump off that bandwagon very quick. And this is what is happening now," the social scientist explained.

    Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump announces his tax plan during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on September 28, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ DOMINICK REUTER
    A Gift to Corporations: Trump Announces 'Biggest Tax Cut in US History'
    The consequences of such low ratings may be disastrous, he suggested. It can lead to a total political breakdown where nothing gets done, where the US infrastructure gets even worse than it already is. The US right now is the largest economy in the world, he said, but China looks soon to surpass it, and there are a few other countries catching up too.

    "Right now, due to the political deadlock, the US congress is refusing to fund the kind of R&D (research and development) that has made us the leader of the global economy since the end of World War II. I see the economic paralysis following the political paralysis in this country," he finally said.

    In a separate comment on the issue, Director of Programs at the Russian Council for Foreign Affairs Ivan Timofeev spoke to Sputnik about the state of the US-Russian relationship which many thought would improve under Trump's presidency.

    "There were certain reasonable hopes for Trump, because in the case of Clinton's victory, the window of opportunities for the development of US-Russian relations would have been shut. The hope for Trump was that it would be open a tiny crack," Timofeev said at a round table discussion at the International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya.

    A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President outside the U.S. embassy in London, Britain January 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Trump 'Can Take Credit' for Creating 'Large-Scale' Revolts Across US in First 100 Days
    However there has been no improvement and in reality this was always going to be the case, he said.

    It has not got worse nor has it become better, he stated.

    Commenting on the style of Trump's presidency, the foreign affairs analyst noted that the US President has revealed a tough style of leadership.

    "His missile attack on Syria demonstrated that he is ready for tough measures, making no bones about either his allies, Moscow or anyone else," he concluded.

    Tags:
    US-Russian relations, ratings, presidency, US Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok