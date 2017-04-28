Rex Tillerson Says US Doesn't Seek Regime Change in North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is not seeking to replace the North Korean regime, but trying to achieve a denuclearization in the region, Tillerson said in an interview.

"We have been very clear, we do not seek regime change in North Korea. We are not seeking collapse of the regime," Tillerson stated in the interview to Fox News on Thursday evening. "What we are seeking, is the same thing China has said they seek — a full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Tillerson explained the United States is broadening its call for global participation on the issue of North Korea. He emphasized that Pyongyang poses direct threat to China, and, therefore, Beijing should evaluate the situation and take more serious action.

Moreover, Tillerson pointed out that "significant communication have been going on" weekly between the United States and China on this matter, but would not reveal details given the confidentiality of the talks.

On Friday, Tilleson will address the UN Security Council and discuss the necessary steps to increase the pressure on North Korea.

Tillerson noted in the interview that he was going to reinforce the message to other countries that they must fulfill their obligations with respect to sanctions imposed on North Korea.