Register
05:15 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump announces his tax plan during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on September 28, 2015

    A Gift to Corporations: Trump Announces 'Biggest Tax Cut in US History'

    © AFP 2017/ DOMINICK REUTER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5921

    US President Donald Trump has unveiled his tax plan, which proposes sharp cuts for businesses and those who return overseas corporate profits to the US.

    The Trump administration has outlined its new tax proposal, which leans heavily on tax cuts. It has already drawn condemnation for being filled with giveaways to the ultrarich.

    "It's kind of interesting to see how Trump was elected on this kind of anti-establishment basis," financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker. "He was even hated by GOP, his own party, it seemed, just as much as the Democrats at the time."

    "And as a tax plan rolls out, it looks, actually, kind of traditional, sort of your typical neo-conservative, neo-liberal policy of massive tax cuts for the extremely wealthy, with little solutions or proposals for how gaps will be met."

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    Bernie Sanders Says Trump's Tax Reform Will Make 'Rigged US Economy Worse'
    Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Wednesday that President Trump wants to sharply reduce the top tax rate for large and small businesses to 15 percent, far below the current rate of 35 percent, the highest among developed economies.

    "You don't have to be an economist or a mathematician to understand what a massive decrease that is. People have estimated that it is approximately $2.4 trillion over the next decade or so," Sankey told Loud & Clear, pointing out that the plan doesn't seem to have a solution for how to provide an alternative source of revenue.  

    ​Taxes make up a large portion of the national discretionary budget that goes to the US military, and Trump has said he will increase the military spending by $54 billion during the next year.

    "What you are hearing from Trump and Steven Mnuchin… is that essentially the huge tax cut will pay for itself through economic growth… The reality is that we would need a sustained growth rate of approximately 5 percent to make up that 2.4 trillion, and we haven't had that sort of growth rate for a very long time, at least not in a sustained way," Sankey explained.

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Has 'No Intention' to Release Personal Tax Returns - US Treasury Secretary
    "So what's going to happen is there's going to be an increase in the deficit and that's going to require more cutting to the government spending. And, at least given how the administration's been shaping up so far, you can bet those cuts are not going to be at the Department of Defense, they are going to be to other social services."  

    The analyst claimed that even if a record low tax rate helps stop offshoring of companies and brings those funds home, there will be no big growth in the number of jobs.

    "What [companies] are probably going to do is use [the money] to prop up their stock price with big stock buybacks, to pay dividends out to their shareholders and essentially to just move those repatriated funds to top level executives and very wealthy investors," he said.

    "What you're seeing is this total disconnect between what's happening on the financial side… and what's happening to the rest of US citizens in daily life… On one side you see record profits, record highs, masses speculation, and on the other side you just see stagnation."    

    Related:

    Hotline Bling: Trump ‘Immigration Crime’ Office Flooded With Space Alien Reports
    Israeli Newspaper Claims Trump to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish State’s Capital
    US to Terminate NAFTA if Renegotiation Ends Without Reaching 'Fair Deal' - Trump
    Tags:
    corporations, taxes, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok