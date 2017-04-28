State Dept. Urges Iran to Release Two Detained Americans on Humanitarian Grounds

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US and Iranian delegations met with in Vienna during the Joint Commission meeting about the Iran nuclear agreement to ask for the release of Siamak and Baquer Namazi, two US citizens currently detained in Iran, US Department of State spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.

"The United States urges Iran to immediately release Siamak and Baquer on humanitarian grounds," Toner stated on Thursday.

The statement noted that reports indicate Siamak has been held by the Iranian authorities since October of 2015, and his 81-year-old father Baquer has been detained since February of 2016.

Moreover, the statement pointed out there are concerns both men’s health is declining.

The US delegation also called on Iran to fulfill its commitment to cooperate with the effort to bring Robert Levinson back to the United States, the statement added. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island more than a decade ago.