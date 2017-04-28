Singaporean Man Sentenced to 40 Months in US Jail for Sending Devices to Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Singaporean national was sentenced for his role in the illegal shipment of US-made radio frequency devices from the United States to Iran, according to the release.

"Lim Yong Nam, aka Steven Lim, 43, a citizen of Singapore, was sentenced today to 40 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy that caused thousands of radio frequency modules to be illegally exported from the US to Iran," the release stated.

According to court documents, Lim and his accomplices illegally sold and exported 6,000 frequency modules between 2007-08.

The devices from the Minnesota-based company were transported through Singapore and later to Iran.

Fourteen of the devices were later discovered in improvised explosive devices used in Iraq, the Justice Department explained.

Lim was extradited from Indonesia in 2016 at the request of the United States. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States by dishonest means.