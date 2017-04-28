US Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Alexander Acosta as New Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate confirmed Alexander Acosta on Thursday to be new secretary of the Department of Labor.

The Senate confirmed Acosta in a 60-38 vote.

Acosta’s confirmation completes President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Trump nominated Acosta for the position after his first choice, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination.

Acosta served on the National Labor Relations Board and was Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department under former President George W. Bush.