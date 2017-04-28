White House Says Obama Issued Flynn's Clearance Knowing About 2015 Russia Trip

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration accepted Flynn's security clearance issued by his predecessor, Spicer said in a press briefing.

"When General Flynn came into the White House, he had an active security clearance that was issued during the [former President Barack] Obama administration with all the information that’s being discussed that occurred in 2015," Spicer told reporters.

Spicer noted that Flynn's clearance was last re-issued by the former cabinet in 2016, while he received payments for a speech to the Russian television network RT in 2015.

© AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke Resuming the Witch Hunt: Flynn Accused of Secretly Taking Payments from Russia

The press secretary specified that his goal was not to criticize the decisions taken in the past, but to explain how the process works and who adjudicates a security clearance.

The White House welcomes the investigation by the Inspector General of the US Defense Department into Flynn's ties with Russia, Spicer added.

Flynn was forced to resign from the Trump administration amid controversy over the retired general’s contact with Russia’s ambassador to the United States ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Russia has repeatedly denied attempting to influence the outcome of the US presidential election, calling the allegations absurd.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!