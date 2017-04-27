Register
    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015

    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger

    © REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo
    US
    0 16410

    United Airlines has reached a settlement with passenger Dr. David Dao, who was violently dragged from one of their planes, resulting in multiple injuries, earlier this month.

    A provision of the settlement is that the amount paid remains private.

    “We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident,” the airline said in a statement.

    The settlement announcement came on the same day that United Airlines revealed some big policy changes, including raising the maximum incentive for a passenger to give up their seat when a flight is overbooked to $10,000.

    The airline also announced that they will be reducing the amount of overbooking on their flights, as well as eight other changes.

    The full list of changes, via ABC 7, is as follows:

    • Limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.
    • Not require customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.
    • Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000.
    • Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines or ground transportation to get customers to their final destination.
    • Ensure crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.
    • Provide employees with additional annual training.
    • Create an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.
    • Reduce the amount of overbooking. United admitted in its report that Flight 3411 was overbooked by one passenger before boarding began.
    • Empower employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment.
    • Eliminate the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a "no questions asked" policy on lost luggage.

    United had already said prior to Thursday’s announcement that they will no longer be displacing passengers already seated on planes for crew members.

    Dao, who lost two front teeth as he was dragged by his wrists from a flight after refusing to give up the seat he had purchased and paid for, has said he is proud of the changes.

    United Airlines Strikes Again: Simon, Set to Become World’s Biggest Rabbit Dies on Flight
    © YouTube/NewsBeat Social
    United Strikes Again: Simon, Potential World’s Biggest Rabbit, Dies on Flight
    "He is proud despite his ordeal to have played a role in spearheading these announced changes and he hopes that United takes the lead going forward in inspiring the entire airline industry to treat passengers with dignity,” Attorney Thomas Demetrio, who is representing the 69-year-old Dao, wrote in a statement following the announcement.

    Dao will need reconstructive surgery due to the violent incident, his lawyer told reporters earlier this month.

    "Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect. Two weeks ago, we failed to meet that standard and we profoundly apologize. However, actions speak louder than words. Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right and ensure nothing like this ever happens again," United CEO Oscar Munoz in a statement.

    Chicago's Aviation Department placed three officers on leave due to their involvement in the incident.

