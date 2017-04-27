US Navy Awards $96Mln Ballistic Missile Submarine Contract - General Dynamics

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)General Dynamics has been awarded a $96 million contract to build 17 common missile tubes for both the US Navy and UK Royal Navy’s next-generation strategic ballistic missile submarines, the defense contractor said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $95.5 million contract modification to continue development of the Common Missile Compartment for the US Navy’s Columbia-class submarine and the Royal Navy’s Dreadnought-class ballistic-missile submarine," the release stated.

The contract is part of a larger five-year, $1.85 million contract for for research and development work for the Navy’s next-generation ballistic-missile submarine.

General Dynamics explained that the contract modification is for 17 missile tubes which will support the manufacture of the Common Missile Compartment.

Construction on the first of the Columbia class submarines will begin in 2021. The potential value of the effort is $2.5 billion.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!