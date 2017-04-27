US Navy Successfully Completes Missile Test Off South California Coast

© AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko US Navy Orders Additional Integration Work on F-35 Jets Operated by Japan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US littoral combat ship Jackson successfully completed a missile test destroying a remote-controlled drone off the Southern California coast, US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

"Littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Jackson (LCS 6) successfully fired a SeaRAM missile against an aerial drone, destroying the target in a test off the Southern California coast, April 22," the release stated.

The test was designed to check the Jackson’s ability to detect and destroy high-speed maneuvering surface targets, according to the release.

In December 2015, the Jackson was commissioned in Gulfport in the US state of Mississippi.

