US Congressman Schiff Introduces New Bill to Authorize Use of Military Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Congressman Adam Schiff rolled out a new legislation that constitutes the authorization for the use of US military against terrorist groups responsible for attacks against the United States, the lawmaker's office announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Schiff, the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, introduced a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against ISIS [Islamic state] al Qaeda, and the Taliban [all banned in Russia]," the release stated.

The bill, which would cancel the authorizations of 2001 and 2002 and replace them with a single measure, was co-signed by nine other Democratic lawmakers.

The 2001 AUMF was passed in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States and provided the authority to target any person, nation or organization that planned or aided the attacks.

