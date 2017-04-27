US to Terminate NAFTA if Renegotiation Ends Without Reaching 'Fair Deal' - Trump

"Now, if I'm unable to make a fair deal, if I'm unable to make a fair deal for the United States, meaning a fair deal for our workers and our companies, I will terminate NAFTA," Trump said. "But we're going to give renegotiation a good, strong shot."
Trump has often decried trade deals like NAFTA — which was signed by former President Bill Clinton — as a bad deal for the United States.
One of Trump’s first acts upon becoming president of the United States was to withdraw the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement that had been negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.
