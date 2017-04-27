More Than Half of Americans Say Trump Performing to Their Expectations - Poll

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Overwhelming Percent of Trump Voters Still Support Him - Poll

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)More than half of registered Republican, Democratic and Independent voters say President Donald Trump’s job performance so far has been what they expected, a new Gallup organization poll revealed on Thursday.

"As President Donald Trump nears his 100th day in office, a slight majority of Americans (56 percent) say his performance in office so far has been about what they expected," a press release accompanying the poll stated.

Twenty-three percent of respondents said Trump has done a worse job than they anticipated, and 19 percent said he has performed better than their expectations.

Additionally, 39 percent of respondents predict Trump will become more effective in office in the future and 34 percent believe he will become less effective.

The poll is a result of telephone interviews of 1,024 adults from April 21-22, and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!