18:40 GMT +327 April 2017
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016

    More Than Half of Americans Say Trump Performing to Their Expectations - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    According to new Gallup organization poll, more than half of registered Republican, Democratic and Independent voters say President Donald Trump’s job performance so far has been what they expected.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Overwhelming Percent of Trump Voters Still Support Him - Poll
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) More than half of registered Republican, Democratic and Independent voters say President Donald Trump’s job performance so far has been what they expected, a new Gallup organization poll revealed on Thursday.

    "As President Donald Trump nears his 100th day in office, a slight majority of Americans (56 percent) say his performance in office so far has been about what they expected," a press release accompanying the poll stated.

    Twenty-three percent of respondents said Trump has done a worse job than they anticipated, and 19 percent said he has performed better than their expectations.

    Additionally, 39 percent of respondents predict Trump will become more effective in office in the future and 34 percent believe he will become less effective.

    The poll is a result of telephone interviews of 1,024 adults from April 21-22, and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

