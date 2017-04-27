US Should Renegotiate INF Treaty - PACOM Commander

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev US Remains Fully Committed to Upholding INF Treaty - Ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States should renegotiate the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty because Russia has violated the restriction on fielding conventional cruise missiles and China and other countries are not signatories, US Pacific Command (PACOM) head Adm. Harry Harris said on Thursday.

"The aspects of the INF treaty that limit our ability to counter China and other countries land based missiles is problematic," Harris stated. "I would never advocate unilateral withdrawal from the INF treaty due to the nuclear weapons part, but I do think that we should look at renegotiating the treaty because there are only two countries that signed on to it and only one of them [Russia] doesn't follow it."

The INF treaty was negotiated and signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987. Under the treaty — which Russia is a party to as Soviet successor state. Both countries agreed to give up and no longer develop land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

