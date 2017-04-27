Over 50% of US Citizens Say Trump's Performance as President Match Expectations

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Overwhelming Percent of Trump Voters Still Support Him - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over half of US citizens consider the performance of President Donald Trump during his first 100 years in office to be consistent with their expectations, the results of a poll by Gallup showed Thursday.

"As President Donald Trump nears his 100th day in office, a slight majority of Americans (56%) say his performance in office so far has been about what they expected. The rest are closely split between saying he has done worse (23%) versus better (19%) than they expected," the results of the poll read.

The US citizens' assessment of Trump's presidency is in line with their views of the performances of former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the 100-day milestone of their respective first terms.

Almost 40 percent of those polled believe Trump's performance will improve in future, 34 percent expect him to be less effective, and under a quarter feel that Trump's effectiveness will not fluctuate.

"Despite majority disapproval, 66% of Americans say they accept Trump as a legitimate president, while 32% do not. Some have questioned Trump's legitimacy due to his loss to Hillary Clinton in the popular vote, questions about Russian interference in the campaign and his personal temperament," the pollster added.

The survey was conducted on April 21-22, in a form of a telephone interview among 1,024 US adults aged 18 and above.

According to Gallup data, Trump's average approval rating is 41 percent, which is lower than the average 53 percent rating of all US presidents since 1938.