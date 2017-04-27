Overwhelming Percent of Trump Voters Still Support Him - Poll

–

NEW YORK (Sputnik)The overwhelming majority of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election still support him, a new poll by University of Virginia Center for Politics revealed on Thursday.

"Trump voters are extraordinarily loyal and supportive of the guy they voted for last November," stated Glen Bolger, who conducted the poll and focus groups for the university. "All the controversy, all the stuff you read in media about how it’s chaotic, how they don’t have their act together — they don’t see it."

According to the poll, Trump’s approval rating among his supporters is at 93 percent. In the survey, 42 percent said they strongly approve of the job he is doing as president while 51 percent said they somewhat approve.

The online poll surveyed 1,000 Trump supporters between April 17-19, and has a three-point margin of error.

Trump's overall approval rating is currently at 42 percent, according to an aggregate of polls analyzed by the website FiveThirtyEight.

