MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter of the US Navy plunged into waters near the North Pacific territory of Guam on Wednesday, the Navy said, adding the crew of three were pulled to safety.

"The entire crew, including two pilots and one aircrewman, were safely recovered by USS Dewey (DDG 105) after their MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed in waters near Guam," the statement read.

The chopper, part of Maritime Strike Squadron 78, came down during a routine flight. The Navy said the incident was under investigation. The crew members are being assessed by the medical team but appear to be unharmed.