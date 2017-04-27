US Army Spends $350M on 'Remedial' Efforts at Radiation Waste Disposal Site

© AP Photo/ Steve Helber Hundreds of US Military Bases Affected by Toxic Foam Must Undergo Water Testing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Jacobs Field Services North America has received a more than a third of a billion dollar US Army contract to dispose of radiologically contaminated materials at the Shallow Land Disposal Area in Pennsylvania.

"Jacobs Field Services North America [of] Oak Ridge, Tennessee was awarded a $350 million… contract to support the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program for remedial activities at the Shallow Land Disposal Area," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

The work may include development of work plans, emergency response preparedness, environmental monitoring, excavation, waste separation and evaluation as well as the transportation and disposal of radiologically contaminated materials, the Defense Department added.