Somali Pirate Sentenced to Life for 2010 Attack on US Navy Ship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mohamed Farah of Somalia was sentenced to life in prison for piracy and other crimes that occurred during an attack of the US Navy ship Ashland in 2010, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Mohamed Farah, 31, of Somalia, was sentenced to life plus ten years in prison for engaging in piracy and committing other offenses pertaining to the attack on the USS Ashland, a US Navy ship, in April 2010," the release stated.

Farah was part of a group of pirates that attacked the Ashland in the Gulf of Aden seven years ago. The ship was not damaged during the attack and none of the crew members were injured.

The release noted that Fatah was convicted by a US federal jury in February of 2013. His five co-conspirators were already sentenced for their roles in the attack.