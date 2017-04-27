Bernie Sanders Says Trump's Tax Reform Will Make 'Rigged US Economy Worse'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's proposed tax reform will only worsen the already lopsided US economy that works for the benefit of the wealthiest, Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At a time when we have a rigged economy designed to benefit the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations, President Trump’s new tax plan would only make that system worse," Sanders stated.

Sanders claimed Trump would slash taxes for himself and his billionaire friends that would also "significantly increase the deficit, while doing little to help rebuild the collapsing middle class."

Earlier on Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump’s tax reform plan outline would cut taxes on overseas profits so companies would bring money back into the United States and invest in domestic job creation.

Mnuchin noted the US Senate and House of Representatives have agreed on the core principals of the Trump administration's tax proposal, which he claimed are non-negotiable.