Ukrainian Man Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison for Illegal Entry to US

"Thiodore Igorovich Galista was arrested Tuesday morning in New York," the release said. "Galista faces a maximum sentence of up to five years for false statements plus, up to an additional 10 years in prison for illegal re-entry."
The filed complaint indicates that he was removed by US federal authorities on three prior occasions, most recently in 2011, following a federal conviction for re-entry.
If convicted, Galista also faces a $250,000 fine, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)