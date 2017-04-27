Ukrainian Man Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison for Illegal Entry to US

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda Ukrainian Rapist Freed for Participation in Donbass Operation

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — A Ukrainian national faces up to 15 years in prison for making false statement and illegally re-entering the United States after being deported, the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agency announced in a press release Wednesday.

"Thiodore Igorovich Galista was arrested Tuesday morning in New York," the release said. "Galista faces a maximum sentence of up to five years for false statements plus, up to an additional 10 years in prison for illegal re-entry."

The filed complaint indicates that he was removed by US federal authorities on three prior occasions, most recently in 2011, following a federal conviction for re-entry.

If convicted, Galista also faces a $250,000 fine, according to the release.