Russian Woman ‘Executed’ by Boyfriend in Oregon Had Just Arrived in US

The body of Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, 28, was found in the woods on April 17. She had just moved to the US on March 1.

"The circumstances surrounding the positioning of the body indicated a violent or unexpected death," Undersheriff Greg Ridler told local station KVAL at the time her body was discovered.

William Hargrove, 27, was arrested for Repkina’s murder. The prosecutor in the case, Amie Matusko, said during the arraignment that he had been living with two women in two separate households, creating a “problematic love triangle.” The other woman had been in a long-term relationship with the suspect, prior to Repkina moving to Oregon to be with him.

Matusko told the court that the other woman had given Hargrove an ultimatum – and it ended up having a deadly consequence. That woman’s identity has not been released to the public.

"Her or me, and the defendant decided," Matusko said. "He took the victim out to a very remote logging location and she was found shot dead in the back of her head, execution style."

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call 541-766-6858.

Hargrove currently remains held without bail until his next hearing, scheduled for June 26.