Trump Has 'No Intention' to Release Personal Tax Returns - US Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)President Donald Trump has no plans to release his tax returns to the public, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said when asked about Trump's taxes during a briefing on a new tax reform plan on Wednesday.

"The president has no intention, the president has released plenty of information and, I think, has given more financial disclosure than anybody else," Mnuchin stated.

Earlier this month, US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said it would be much harder for Democrats to get on board with any tax reform legislation developed by the Trump administration as long as the president refuses to release his own tax returns.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he would release his tax returns when he was no longer under audit from the Internal Revenue Service. However, since taking office, he has also noted he has no plans to ever release the returns.

Trump was the first presidential nominee from both major US political parties in nearly 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns during the campaign.

Trump repeatedly stated he released more than 100 pages of tax-related information when registering to enter the US presidential race in excess of what was required on the forms to report.

