Trump’s Proposed US-Mexico Border Wall Will Not Be Built - US Congressman

Majority of US Voters Think Border Wall Funding Not Worth Government Shutdown - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The wall US President Donald Trump ordered to be constructed along the US-Mexico border is not going to be built, Representative Joe Crowley said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We have said in the past and we will continue to say, there will be no wall and we are pleased that the president has indicated he’s backing off from a wall" Crowley told reporters. "That wall will not be built; it’s not going to happen."

Crowley noted that it’s not only Democrats who oppose the wall, but Republicans have also spoken out against it.

On Monday, US media reported that President Donald Trump may halt the construction of the wall until October to avoid a government shutdown.

According to reports, Congressional Democrats will not agree to a budget extension that includes funding for the wall, risking a government shutdown the funding runs out at midnight on Friday. However, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said on Tuesday that the administration is not slowing down the wall’s construction.

