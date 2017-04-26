Ivanka Trump: Admitting Syrian Refugees Into US 'Has to Be Part of Discussion'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Resettling refugees from Syria in the United States is part of the solution to the global humanitarian crisis, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka said in an interview on Wednesday.

"That has to be part of the discussion, but that's not going to be enough in and of itself," Ivanka said in an interview with NBC when asked if Syrian refugees should be allowed into the United States.

Her comment is a break with Trump's public comments on refugees and immigration.

Trump has repeatedly tried to implement an executive order on immigration that would indefinitely ban Syrian refugees from entering the United States and limit immigration from a number of other nations, primarily in the Middle East.