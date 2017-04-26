Ivanka Trump Collecting Foreign Donations for Female Entrepreneur Fund

© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski 'Flawed Interpretation': Ivanka Trump Says Media Misunderstands Her Role in Syrian Airbase Attack

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump is creating a fund supported by foreign donations to help women entrepreneurs around the world, US media reported on Wednesday.

"Woman are an enormous untapped resource, critical to the growth of all countries," Ivanka stated in an interview with Axios.com. "The statistics and results prove that when you invest in women and girls, it benefits both developed and developing economies."

The media outlet noted Trump has already received some donations to her fund from companies and foreign governments.

The businesswomen fund is also supported by President Donald Trump, who has spoken to World Bank group President Jim Yong Kim about it, according to the media report.

