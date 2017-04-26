Trump to 'Clean Up' US Supreme Court From Activist Justices - Congressman

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)President Donald Trump will appoint justices to the US Supreme Court who will comply with the Constitution instead of making "activist" rulings, US Congressman Chris Collins said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We do have an activist court and I think President Trump over the next four to eight years is certainly going to clean that up and appoint justices like Neil Gorsuch who believe in the Constitution and are not going to be making activist rulings from the bench as we’ve seen in the Ninth Circuit," Collins told CNN.

On Tuesday, Judge William Orrick of the Court of Appeals for eth Ninth Circuit blocked Trump's executive order to withdraw federal funding for local jurisdictions offering sanctuary to illegal immigrants. Such cities and counties are also referred to as "sanctuary cities."

Previously, judges of the Ninth Circuit — some appointed by former president Barack Obama — have blocked Trump’s executive order on immigration.

"It goes back to the fundamental promise he [Trump] made — to protect Supreme Court from being an activist court," Collins stated, adding that Trump accomplished that in his first 100 days in office.

Early on Wednesday, Trump called the Ninth Circuit court’s decision ridiculous and promised to move the issue to the US Supreme Court.

