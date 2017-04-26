Coalition of 16 Attorneys General Opposes Rollback of US Air Quality Standards

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque US Environmental Group to Sue Trump if Executive Order Threatens Public Land

NEW YORK (Sputnik)A coalition of 16 attorneys general urged the US Congress to block legislation that would undermine the Clean Air Act and other air quality standards, according to the letter sent to US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce on Wednesday.

"We write in opposition to H.R. 806, Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017," the letter stated. "This bill would not only delay implementation of more protective ozone air quality standards, but… would undermine the mandate that the national ambient air quality standards for ozone and other criteria pollutants be based on up-to-date scientific evidence and focus solely on protecting public health and welfare."

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the leader of the effort to oppose the new legislation, claimed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ozone standards are not just vital to protecting the environment, but they literally save lives.

"Too often, states like New York see our efforts to combat ozone pollution undercut by upwind states. I’m proud to partner with my fellow Attorneys General in urging Congress to reject the rollback of these critical standards," Schneiderman said.

Wednesday's letter follows a series of actions attorney general Schneiderman and his counterparts in other US states undertook to oppose the repeal of a number of environmental protection regulations by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the overreaching EPA regulations have served to hurt US businesses and inhibit economic growth, among other negative effects.

