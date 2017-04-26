Register
19:56 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by U.S. Air Force, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

    Minuteman III Missile Sends Dummy Warhead 4,200 Miles in Successful Test - US

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Air Force via AP
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20413

    According to Air Force, Personnel from the US Air Force's Global Strike Command successfully tested a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system carrying a single non-explosive warhead on Wednesday.

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    US Missile Defense Allows Covert Nuclear Strike Against Russia - General Staff
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Personnel from the US Air Force's Global Strike Command successfully tested a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system carrying a single non-explosive warhead on Wednesday, the Air Force said in a press release.

    "[The Air Force] launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single test re-entry vehicle on April 26 at 12:03am Pacific Daylight Time from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California," the release explained.

    The Air Force explained the ICBM's operational testing warhead "traveled to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, approximately 4,200 miles away from the launch site."

    Three units within the Air Force located in the US states of Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska were responsible for testing the ICBM.

    The go-ahead command to launch the ICBM came from an aloft Air Launch Control System carried on board a Navy E-6 Mercury jet, the release noted.

    The Mercury is based on the Boeing 707-320 commercial model and is sometimes referred to as the "Doomsday Plane."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Missile Strike Against Syrian Airbase Posed Threat to Russian Servicemen
    US Air Force to Test Minuteman III Ballistic Missile in California on April 26
    US Guided-Missile Submarine Visits Busan for South Korea Meetup - Navy
    Tags:
    missile test, Minuteman III, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok