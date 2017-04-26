US to Raise Debt Ceiling in Fall of 2017 - Mnuchin

© Photo: Pixabay US Faces Steady Federal Debt Increase Over 30 Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the US debt ceiling issue will be successfully resolved this fall.

"We are not going to let this [debt ceiling] become an issue…We are going to raise it," Mnuchin said in an interview with the Hill.

The secretary added that the Treasury will not wait to the last minute to resolve the debt ceiling issue.

"We will get the debt limit done in plenty of time so there is no issues for the markets," he noted.

Mnuchin said the best way to deal with the US debt problem is to shrink the country’s debt to GDP ratio through economic growth.

The US debt currently amounts to more than $19 trillion.

