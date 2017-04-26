Northrop Grumman to Install Infrared Defensive Systems on US Combat Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman will be installing infrared defensive systems on both US Navy and Air Force aircraft, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems is being awarded $99,518,631 to a previously awarded contract for procurement of hardware and technical support to integrate the Department of Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) on combat aircraft for the Navy and Air Force," the release read on Tuesday.

The Defense Department's purchase includes weapon-replaceable assemblies and support equipment, advanced threat warning sensors, signal processors, laser transmitter assemblies and associated items, the release added.

LAIRCM transmits a high-intensity laser beam into an anti-aircraft missile's infrared guidance system and disables it, according to published reports. The aircrew does not need to take any prior action and is notified after the incoming missile was detected and jammed.