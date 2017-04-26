'Ninth Circuit Going Bananas': White House on Court's Sanctuary Cities Decision

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS US Sanctuary Cities Can Legally Resist Immigration Enforcement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US District Judge William Orrick blocked the executive action that orders to withdraw government funding for so-called sanctuary cities, the communities that harbor undocumented immigrants. The judge concluded that the president's action could be determined unconstitutional.

“It is the Ninth Circuit [US Federal Court] going bananas. It is clear forum shopping that’s going on in this country … We are taking action to appeal this [ruling],” Priebus told reporters, as quoted by the Hill newspaper.

The US administration is confident that the court ban will be overturned eventually as it will win the case at the US Supreme Court, Priebus added.

Trump signed the order in January as one of his top priority actions. On April 21, the Justice Department sent letters to nine US jurisdictions identified as "sanctuary cities" demanding they prove compliance with federal immigration law.