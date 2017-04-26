'Ninth Circuit Going Bananas': White House on Court's Sanctuary Cities Decision

“It is the Ninth Circuit [US Federal Court] going bananas. It is clear forum shopping that’s going on in this country … We are taking action to appeal this [ruling],” Priebus told reporters, as quoted by the Hill newspaper.
The US administration is confident that the court ban will be overturned eventually as it will win the case at the US Supreme Court, Priebus added.
Trump signed the order in January as one of his top priority actions. On April 21, the Justice Department sent letters to nine US jurisdictions identified as "sanctuary cities" demanding they prove compliance with federal immigration law.
