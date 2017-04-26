Ted Cruz Proposes to Use El Chapo's Money to Pay for US-Mexico Wall

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cruz’s legislation is titled EL CHAPO Act, which stands for Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order.

"The bill would reserve any amounts forfeited to the US government as a result of the criminal prosecution of ‘El Chapo’ and other drug lords for border security assets and the completion of the wall along the US-Mexico border," the release stated on Tuesday.

The US government is seizing at present more than $14 billion from Guzman in drug proceeds and illicit profits, the release stated.

Guzman was extradited to the United States in January, to face a sentence of life in prison for operating a criminal drug organization and being involved in other drug-related crimes in New York.

The Sinaloa drug cartel, named after his home state, smuggles cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to the United States. Sinaloa is responsible for a major portion of cocaine, heroin and marijuana sold in the streets of the United States.