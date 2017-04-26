NeverEnding Story: Pentagon Awards $109M to Upgrade F-35's Hardware, Software

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin received a nearly $110-million contract to provide hardware and software upgrade kits for the US Air Force, Navy and Marine versions of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $109,563,735 modification to a previous ordering agreement for the procurement of 567 modification kits for off-board system hardware and turnaround assets," the release explained on Tuesday. [The contract includes] recurring labor for the completion of hardware and software upgrades in support of the F-35 Lighting III Block 3F upgrade."
Work under the contract is expected to be completed in December 2021, the Defense Department noted.
The F-35 combat jet is the most expensive acquisition program in the history of the Defense Department.
