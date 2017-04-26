Register
04:49 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)

    White House Takes Flak For Denying House Oversight Committee Flynn Docs

    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    Get short URL
    212101

    Congressmen on both sides of the aisle, Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, are attacking the White House for refusing to provide them with documents relating to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US Senators Get Lesson on Twitter Trolls at Costly Russian Interference Hearing
    During a news conference on Tuesday, both lawmakers also claimed that they believe Flynn broke the law.

    “As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else,” Chaffetz said. “And it appears as if he did take that money, it was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for it as a violation of the law.”

    Cummings has also claimed that it appears Flynn committed a felony.

    “We received a response from the White House refusing to provide any of the documents we requested,” Cummings said. “The White House has refused to offer a single piece of paper in response to this committee’s bipartisan request.”

    Cummings added that Flynn not disclosing payments he received from Russian news organizations or from Turkey prior to taking on the role of National Security Advisor is a “major problem.”

    “I believe these documents should be declassified to the fullest extent possible without compromising sources or methods,” Cummings added.

    Flynn responded to the lawmakers’ claims by asserting that he had briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency – and therefore did not break the law.

    “As has previously been reported, General Flynn briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency, a component agency of the DoD, extensively regarding the RT speaking event trip both before and after the trip, and he answered any questions that were posed by DIA concerning the trip during those briefings,” a statement from Flynn’s attorney read.

    During a discussion about the issue on Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan noted to his co-host Garland Nixon that the media relentlessly discusses the speech Flynn gave at the RT event, but they never show viewers the footage or even mention that video exists.

    The video is easily searchable on YouTube.

    “I don’t want to sound like a tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorist,” Stranahan said, “I believe it’s clear that when you go listen to that Flynn speech you’ll see that it runs counter to what everyone in the establishment media is telling you.”

    In an except played on the show, Flynn is heard discussing the fact that there was never conclusive proof that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was behind the 2013 chemical weapon attack in Syria.

    During his RT question-and-answer session in response to a question about if the attack could have been a false flag by the rebels, Flynn responded “who knows?”

    "I'm going to address your question because it's a good question. It's an interesting one. What keeps me up at night are members of the Islamic State, whatever you want to call them,” Flynn said. “What keeps me up at night is the use of chemicals and biological weapons by terrorist groups that have the intent, they have the intellect, they don't necessarily have the specific types of capabilities just yet, but I believe that they will have the ability to get their hands on them. I think that all of us globally need to really pay very close attention to that."

    Russian and U.S. flags
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Russian Ambassador, Flynn Did Not Discuss Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions - Kremlin Spokesman
    After playing the clip, Stranahan noted that this type of discussion runs counter to what the media and certain politicians want the public to believe about the situation in Syria.

    “The United States was backing the ‘rebels’ who were killing Christians, in addition to other Shia Muslims,” Stranahan said. “And your tax dollars paid for it. 

    Nixon added that in addition to supporters of US President Donald Trump, many people on the left also reject the Russian interference theories.

    “This Russian narrative is needed by the elites to excuse their loss. They put forth a candidate who was unelectable, and they can’t possibly admit that Hillary Clinton and her establishment backing were rejected by everyone,” Nixon stated.

    Speaking of Flynn specifically, Nixon noted that they aren’t even going after him for alleged collusion anymore – they’re just ranting and raving about an administrative error while he worked for a speaker’s service.

    Related:

    US House Committee Got All Documents Requested on Ex-Advisor Flynn - White House
    Michael Flynn's Lobbying for Turkey Adding Fuel to the Fire
    White House Not Concerned Flynn Has Damaging Info on Trump in Russia Probe
    US Congress Should Not Grant Immunity to Flynn in Russia Probe - Congressman
    US Watchdog Sues CIA, Justice Dept, Treasury Dept Over Flynn-Russia Ties Probe
    Tags:
    White House, RT, Jason Chaffetz, Elijah Cummings, Michael Flynn, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok