White House Takes Flak For Denying House Oversight Committee Flynn Docs

During a news conference on Tuesday, both lawmakers also claimed that they believe Flynn broke the law.

“As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else,” Chaffetz said. “And it appears as if he did take that money, it was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for it as a violation of the law.”

Cummings has also claimed that it appears Flynn committed a felony.

“We received a response from the White House refusing to provide any of the documents we requested,” Cummings said. “The White House has refused to offer a single piece of paper in response to this committee’s bipartisan request.”

Cummings added that Flynn not disclosing payments he received from Russian news organizations or from Turkey prior to taking on the role of National Security Advisor is a “major problem.”

“I believe these documents should be declassified to the fullest extent possible without compromising sources or methods,” Cummings added.

Flynn responded to the lawmakers’ claims by asserting that he had briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency – and therefore did not break the law.

— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 25, 2017

“As has previously been reported, General Flynn briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency, a component agency of the DoD, extensively regarding the RT speaking event trip both before and after the trip, and he answered any questions that were posed by DIA concerning the trip during those briefings,” a statement from Flynn’s attorney read.

During a discussion about the issue on Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan noted to his co-host Garland Nixon that the media relentlessly discusses the speech Flynn gave at the RT event, but they never show viewers the footage or even mention that video exists.

The video is easily searchable on YouTube.

“I don’t want to sound like a tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorist,” Stranahan said, “I believe it’s clear that when you go listen to that Flynn speech you’ll see that it runs counter to what everyone in the establishment media is telling you.”

In an except played on the show, Flynn is heard discussing the fact that there was never conclusive proof that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was behind the 2013 chemical weapon attack in Syria.

During his RT question-and-answer session in response to a question about if the attack could have been a false flag by the rebels, Flynn responded “who knows?”

"I'm going to address your question because it's a good question. It's an interesting one. What keeps me up at night are members of the Islamic State, whatever you want to call them,” Flynn said. “What keeps me up at night is the use of chemicals and biological weapons by terrorist groups that have the intent, they have the intellect, they don't necessarily have the specific types of capabilities just yet, but I believe that they will have the ability to get their hands on them. I think that all of us globally need to really pay very close attention to that."

After playing the clip, Stranahan noted that this type of discussion runs counter to what the media and certain politicians want the public to believe about the situation in Syria.

“The United States was backing the ‘rebels’ who were killing Christians, in addition to other Shia Muslims,” Stranahan said. “And your tax dollars paid for it.

Nixon added that in addition to supporters of US President Donald Trump, many people on the left also reject the Russian interference theories.

“This Russian narrative is needed by the elites to excuse their loss. They put forth a candidate who was unelectable, and they can’t possibly admit that Hillary Clinton and her establishment backing were rejected by everyone,” Nixon stated.

Speaking of Flynn specifically, Nixon noted that they aren’t even going after him for alleged collusion anymore – they’re just ranting and raving about an administrative error while he worked for a speaker’s service.