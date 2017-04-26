US to Deport Palestine-Born Activist for Falsely Obtaining Citizenship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Palestinian-born activist and former member of a US-designated terror group, Rasmieh Yousef Odeh, pled guilty to illegal acquisition of citizenship and agreed to be deported from the United States, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“A naturalized United States citizen, who was convicted overseas for having been a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which was designated a Terrorist Organization by the United States government… pleaded guilty today to having obtained her United States citizenship unlawfully,” the release stated on Tuesday.

© AFP 2017/ Kena Betancur Hundreds of Demonstrators Join Rally Against Deportation in New York

As part of the plea agreement, the release added, Odeh agreed to being deported to her nation of citizenship, Jordan, and will not be allowed to reenter the United States.

Odeh, 69, was also convicted overseas for participating in two terrorist bombings in Israel in 1969, which targeted a supermarket and the British Consulate, the release noted.

Odeh lived in the United States for 22 years after she obtained her US immigrant visa in 1994. She acquired her US citizenship in 2004 via naturalization, the release added.