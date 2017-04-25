US House Committee Got All Documents Requested on Ex-Advisor Flynn - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The top Democrat and Republican on the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee have all the documents requested in a form letter sent to multiple agencies, and were not denied any documents by the White House as they suggested in a press conference earlier on Tuesday, Spicer said.

"The committee sent a form letter to several agencies, including the White House asking to find those documents. The documents in question the Department of Defense possessed and sent over to them," Spicer stated. "The documents that occurred before he [Flynn] worked here would be up to him to turn over. So my understanding is the committee has the documents that they were looking for."

Earlier on Tuesday Congressman Elijah Cummings said the committee did not receive any internal documents requested from the White House that related to what Flynn told the White House when he was vetted for the position of National Security Advisor, nor any documents about his termination.

US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Flynn did not comply with existing law when he took a trip to Russia. US media has reported Flynn spoke at a 2015 conference in Russia for the RT news outlet and received a payment of $45,000.