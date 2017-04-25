White House Says US-Mexico Wall Project on Track Amid Funding Speculations

© AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker From Sea to Shining Sea? No Border Area Lawmaker Supports Trump’s Wall

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Asked whether the wall project is being postponed, Spicer replied, "No one said [it is] delayed."

On Monday, US media reported that Trump may halt the construction of the wall until October to avoid the government shutdown.

"There are two budget processes. Right now we are going to end FY 17 [fiscal year 2017] this week. We hope to continue to get funding in that," he explained.

Spicer added that Trump's plans to build the border wall have not changed. The president's priorities to improve the country's immigration policies also remain in place, Spicer added.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in a Twitter message that the wall would be built and would help to enhance US border security.